Following competition rules not ok for Fincantieri -PM

Brussels, February 4 - Slavishly following EU outdated EU competition rules on cases like Italian shipbuilders Fincantieri is a mistake and is "self-limiting for our industrial champions", Premier Giuseppe Conte said in talks in Brussels Tuesday. Conte said those rules had been drafted when globalisation was not happening. "We must enable our European champions to compete," he said. "These rules must be applied with prudence and reasonableness," Conte said. The European Commission has opened a probe into the proposed acquisition by Fincantieri of France's ex-STX Chantiers de l'Atlantique. The EC reportedly fears that the operation may reduce competition in the global market for the construction of cruise ships. "Demand for cruise ships is in full expansion all over the world," said Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager. "Chantiers de l'Atlantique and Fincantieri are two world leaders in this sector. "For this reason we will carefully assess whether the proposed operation may harm competition in the sector to the detriment of millions of Europeans who every year choose to spend vacations on cruises".