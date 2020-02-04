Martedì 04 Febbraio 2020 | 20:26

Brussels
Following competition rules not ok for Fincantieri -PM

Cagliari
Woman cited for beating husband in front of kids

Sanremo
Women who isolated coronavirus invited to Sanremo

Rome
German court gives Thyssen execs 5 yrs

Rome
Fake report of stones thrown at Chinese, teacher cited

Rome
Coronavirus: controls for all international flights

Rome
Cinema: Luca Marinelli on Berlin jury

Vatican City
Brothers with Islam, yes to peace, freedom - pope

Rome
Gales sweep Italy

Rome
Teen left behind in China doesn't have coronavirus-sources

Vatican City
Brothers with Islam, yes to peace, freedom - pope

Al San Nicola
Il Bari vince dominando contro il V. Francavilla: 2-0

BariIl caso
Bimba cardiopatica di 5 mesi muore in ospedale Genova: era stata operata alla nascita a Bari

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, rapinò a gennaio una sala slot di Teramo: arrestato

TarantoTentato femminicidio
Taranto, tenta di sgozzare la moglie e poi fugge: bloccato e arrestato dalla polizia

LecceLa manifestazione
Le Sardine virano a Sud: staffetta da Roma a Lecce prevista dal 16 al 19 febbraio

MateraArte
Matera, la bellezza del restauro a vista della statua di Sant'Eufemia di Irsina

BatLa tragedia
Biscelgie, scontro su strada per Corato: 30enne muore carbonizzato

FoggiaFerGargano
San Severo, insulta capotreno perchè senza biglietto: arrestato libico

PotenzaTrasporti
Alta velocità al Sud: Basilicata, Abruzzo e Molise chiedono «treni standard europei»

Avvistato uno squalo elefante nel mare del Salento: l'emozione dei pescatori

Puglia, boom di anziani che «fuggono» all'estero

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Coronavirus, l'odissea di un manduriano: «Bloccato a Pechino con moglie e figlia»

Bari, la festa del clan e la sfida: lo sparo in via Nicolai presidiata dai Carabinieri

Brussels

Rules drafted when globalisation was not happening - Conte

Brussels, February 4 - Slavishly following EU outdated EU competition rules on cases like Italian shipbuilders Fincantieri is a mistake and is "self-limiting for our industrial champions", Premier Giuseppe Conte said in talks in Brussels Tuesday. Conte said those rules had been drafted when globalisation was not happening. "We must enable our European champions to compete," he said. "These rules must be applied with prudence and reasonableness," Conte said. The European Commission has opened a probe into the proposed acquisition by Fincantieri of France's ex-STX Chantiers de l'Atlantique. The EC reportedly fears that the operation may reduce competition in the global market for the construction of cruise ships. "Demand for cruise ships is in full expansion all over the world," said Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager. "Chantiers de l'Atlantique and Fincantieri are two world leaders in this sector. "For this reason we will carefully assess whether the proposed operation may harm competition in the sector to the detriment of millions of Europeans who every year choose to spend vacations on cruises".

