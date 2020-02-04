Women who isolated coronavirus invited to Sanremo

Sanremo, February 4 - The three Italian women researchers at Rome's Spallanzani Hospital who isolated the coronavirus on Sunday have been invited to the Sanremo song fest and should be able to make an appearance there later this week, sources said Tuesday. RAI State broadcaster has invited Rosaria Capobianchi, Francesca Colavita and Concetta Castilletti via the health ministry in Rome. The ministry said it would be hard to send the researchers to the Ligurian Riviera town for the opening night of the fest Tuesday, but they may well be able to attend before the annual extravaganza ends on Saturday night.