Martedì 04 Febbraio 2020 | 18:24

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Cagliari
Woman cited for beating husband in front of kids

Woman cited for beating husband in front of kids

 
Sanremo
Women who isolated coronavirus invited to Sanremo

Women who isolated coronavirus invited to Sanremo

 
Rome
German court gives Thyssen execs 5 yrs

German court gives Thyssen execs 5 yrs

 
Rome
Fake report of stones thrown at Chinese, teacher cited

Fake report of stones thrown at Chinese, teacher cited

 
Rome
Coronavirus: controls for all international flights

Coronavirus: controls for all international flights

 
Rome
Cinema: Luca Marinelli on Berlin jury

Cinema: Luca Marinelli on Berlin jury

 
Vatican City
Brothers with Islam, yes to peace, freedom - pope

Brothers with Islam, yes to peace, freedom - pope

 
Rome
Gales sweep Italy

Gales sweep Italy

 
Rome
Teen left behind in China doesn't have coronavirus-sources

Teen left behind in China doesn't have coronavirus-sources

 
Vatican City
Brothers with Islam, yes to peace, freedom - pope

Brothers with Islam, yes to peace, freedom - pope

 
Brescia
Cop slammed for parking in disabled slot kills self

Cop slammed for parking in disabled slot kills self

 

Il Biancorosso

Al San Nicola
Il Bari vince dominando contro il V. Francavilla: 2-0

Il Bari vince dominando contro il V. Francavilla: 2-0

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoLa decisione
Inquinamento ex Ilva, scatta la prescrizone per ex commissario Bondi

Inquinamento ex Ilva, scatta la prescrizone per ex commissario Bondi

 
BariLa presentazione
Mercoledì 5 febbraio a Bari il libro «Matite sbriciolate»: racconta la storia degli internati militari italiani

Mercoledì 5 febbraio a Bari il libro «Matite sbriciolate»: racconta la storia degli internati militari italiani

 
MateraArte
Matera, la bellezza del restauro a vista della statua di Sant'Eufemia di Irsina

Matera, la bellezza del restauro a vista della statua di Sant'Eufemia di Irsina

 
BatLa tragedia
Biscelgie, scontro su strada per Corato: 30enne muore carbonizzato

Bisceglie, scontro su strada per Corato: 30enne muore carbonizzato

 
FoggiaFerGargano
San Severo, insulta capotreno perchè senza biglietto: arrestato libico

San Severo, insulta capotreno perchè senza biglietto: arrestato libico

 
BrindisiPreso dai Cc
San Donaci, arrestato un 22enne: aveva cocaina e marijuana in casa

San Donaci, arrestato un 22enne: aveva cocaina e marijuana in casa

 
GdM.TVLa sorpresa
Avvistato uno squalo elefante nel mare del Salento: l'emozione dei pescatori

Avvistato uno squalo elefante nel mare del Salento: l'emozione dei pescatori

 
PotenzaTrasporti
Alta velocità al Sud: Basilicata, Abruzzo e Molise chiedono «treni standard europei»

Alta velocità al Sud: Basilicata, Abruzzo e Molise chiedono «treni standard europei»

 

i più letti

Avvistato uno squalo elefante nel mare del Salento: l'emozione dei pescatori

Avvistato uno squalo elefante nel mare del Salento: l'emozione dei pescatori

Puglia, boom di anziani che «fuggono» all'estero

Puglia, boom di anziani che «fuggono» all'estero

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Coronavirus, l'odissea di un manduriano: «Bloccato a Pechino con moglie e figlia»

Coronavirus, l'odissea di un manduriano: «Bloccato a Pechino con compagna e figlia». Ora finalmente a casa

Bari, la festa del clan e la sfida: lo sparo in via Nicolai presidiata dai Carabinieri

Bari, la festa del clan e la sfida: lo «sparo» in via Nicolai presidiata dai Carabinieri, 2 identificati

Sanremo

Women who isolated coronavirus invited to Sanremo

Should appear later this week

Women who isolated coronavirus invited to Sanremo

Sanremo, February 4 - The three Italian women researchers at Rome's Spallanzani Hospital who isolated the coronavirus on Sunday have been invited to the Sanremo song fest and should be able to make an appearance there later this week, sources said Tuesday. RAI State broadcaster has invited Rosaria Capobianchi, Francesca Colavita and Concetta Castilletti via the health ministry in Rome. The ministry said it would be hard to send the researchers to the Ligurian Riviera town for the opening night of the fest Tuesday, but they may well be able to attend before the annual extravaganza ends on Saturday night.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati