Woman cited for beating husband in front of kids
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, l'odissea di un manduriano: «Bloccato a Pechino con compagna e figlia». Ora finalmente a casa
Cagliari
04 Febbraio 2020
Cagliari, February 4 - An Italian woman was cited Tuesday for repeatedly beating her husband in front of their children. The 48-year-old woman allegedly threatened, insulted and beat the 58-year-old fisherman in front of their children aged eight and 10, police said Tuesday. The alleged domestic violence took place at Carloforte near Cagliari in Sardinia.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su