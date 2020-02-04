German court gives Thyssen execs 5 yrs

Rome, February 4 - A German court on Tuesday gave two German ThyssenKrupp managers five years each in jail for negligent and culpable manslaughter in a fire at a Turin steel plant in December 2007 in which seven workers died. The mother of one of the seven, Rosario Rodinò, Graziella, said "justice will only be done when they are really in jail". The former prosecutor in the case, Raffaele Guariniello, said "it was a wound that had to be healed". The four Italian managers convicted in the case have already started serving their terms including almost 10 years for ex-CEO Harald Espenhahn.