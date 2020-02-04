Coronavirus: controls for all international flights

Woman cited for beating husband in front of kids
Rome
04 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 4 - Thermoscanner tests for the coronavirus have been extended to all those arriving in Italian airports including European ones but excluding domestic flights, Commissioner Angelo Borrelli said Tuesday. All airports will install the scanners, usually at exists or at passport control points. Thermometer guns will be used at airports that don't have the scanners, Borrelli said.
