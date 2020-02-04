Fake report of stones thrown at Chinese, teacher cited

Woman cited for beating husband in front of kids
04 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 4 - Police in Frosinone have reported a teacher to prosecutors for allegedly being behind a fake report that stones were thrown at a group of Chinese students at the Fine Arts Academy in the city between Rome and Naples. The teacher is accused of causing alarm with the allegedly false report after police investigated the case. There have been several cases of anti-Chinese sentiment and discrimination linked to coronavirus panic in Italy.
