Cinema: Luca Marinelli on Berlin jury

Rome, February 4 - Italian actor Luca Marinelli will be part of the jury of the 70th Berlin Film Festival on February 20 to March 1, it was announced Tuesday. Marinelli, 35, who gained fame as a wild Roman gang boss in Lo Chiamavano Jeeg Robot, was named to the jury chaired by British actor Jeremy Irons. The other jury members are actress Bérénice Bejo (Argentina/France), producer Bettina Brokemper (Germany), director Annemarie Jacir (Palestine), director and playwright Kenneth Lonergan (USA), and director and film critic Kleber Mendonça Filho (Brazil). Marinelli also won best actor in Venice last year for Martin Eden.