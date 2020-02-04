Gales sweep Italy

Rome, February 4 - Many parts of Italy were swept by gale-force winds on Tuesday. The wind reached 100 km/h in the Dolomites, keeping hikers and skiers indoors. In Tuscany ferry links to the island of Elba were suspended for gales and wind-tossed seas. Near Lecco in northern Lombardy two skiing resorts were put out of action by the wind. Much of the rets of Italy, including Rome and the south, enjoyed another unseasonably warm day.