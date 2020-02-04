Teen left behind in China doesn't have coronavirus-sources

Rome, February 4 - A 17-year-old boy who was not allowed to embark on a plane that brought a group of Italians back from Wuhan on Monday because he had fever does not have the coronavirus, foreign ministry sources said on Tuesday. The boy from Grado, in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, was given a test to see whether he had the deadly virus. A flight carrying 56 Italians evacuated from the coronavirus-stricken Chinese city landed at the Pratica di Mare military base near Rome on Monday. The Italian group was taken on to the Cecchignola military complex in Rome where they will be under observation for two weeks, as in other countries that have flown in their citizens from the virus-hit area. The virus has an incubation period of up to two weeks. The boy told people who spoke told while resting in isolation at a hotel in Wuhan that he was "tranquil" but "very tired" and was "just waiting to return to Italy", sources said. He also expressed relief that the test was negative, according to the sources. "The lad has a sort of flu, not the coronavirus," said Friuli-Venezia Giulia regional Health chief Riccardo Riccardi. "He's well now, but he can't return yet. It'll take time".