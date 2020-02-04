Cop slammed for parking in disabled slot kills self

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Brescia
04 Febbraio 2020
Brescia, February 4 - A 44-year-old local policeman who was recently slammed on social media for parking in a disabled spot killed himself at dawn at Palazzolo near Brescia. The man, who did not leave a suicide note, imposed a fine on himself for parking in the slot near a Bergamo university. The man, who has not been named, also apologised for using the disabled parking space.
