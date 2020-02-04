Ferrari raises target for 2020

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Rome
04 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 4 - Ferrari on Tuesday reported net revenues of 3.766 billion euros in 2019, an increase of 10.1% on the previous year. It said it was raising its 2020 net revenue target to 4.1 billion euros, up from the previous figure of 3.8 billion.
