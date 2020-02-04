Climate Crisis: 2020 decisive year says Conte in London

London, February 4 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that 2020 will be a "decisive year" for tackling the climate crisis during a visit to London to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Conte announced that Milan will host a climate event between September 28 and October 2 along with a preparatory meeting for the COP26 UN climate conference, which the UK is hosting in partnership with Italy. The premier said that Italy is second-top in Europe for the use of renewable energy and said his government was committed to public investment to achieve "a greener economy". He added that the international community should get cracking on achieving zero emissions by 2050, saying Italy was ready to do its bit.