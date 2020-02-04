Martedì 04 Febbraio 2020 | 16:18

Rome
Gales sweep Italy

Rome
Teen left behind in China doesn't have coronavirus-sources

Vatican City
Brothers with Islam, yes to peace, freedom - pope

Brescia
Cop slammed for parking in disabled slot kills self

Rome
70th Sanremo Song Festival set to start

Ivrea
Ivrea battle of oranges 'general' sacked in abuse case

Rome
Ferrari raises target for 2020

Rome
Coronavirus: 4.5 bn in tourist spending at risk

London
Climate Crisis: 2020 decisive year says Conte in London

Turin
Soccer: Mazzarri sacked as Torino coach, Longo takes over

Rome
Coronavirus: Condition of Chinese couple deteriorates

Al San Nicola
Il Bari vince dominando contro il V. Francavilla: 2-0

BatIl caso
Barletta, un arsenale nascosto nel box auto: armi sotto sedili auto e sotto sella moto, arrestato

BariLa novità
Ecco «Bari social boat»: partono le iscrizioni per salpare sulla barca-biblioteca

FoggiaFerGargano
San Severo, insulta capotreno perchè senza biglietto: arrestato libico

TarantoTaranto
Ex Ilva, Conte incontra vertici Mittal a Londra per ipotesi accordo

BrindisiPreso dai Cc
San Donaci, arrestato un 22enne: aveva cocaina e marijuana in casa

MateraLa posizione
Matera, Ordine Architetti: valorizzare il patrimonio

GdM.TVLa sorpresa
Avvistato uno squalo elefante nel mare del Salento: l'emozione dei pescatori

PotenzaTrasporti
Alta velocità al Sud: Basilicata, Abruzzo e Molise chiedono «treni standard europei»

Avvistato uno squalo elefante nel mare del Salento: l'emozione dei pescatori

Puglia, boom di anziani che «fuggono» all'estero

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Coronavirus, l'odissea di un manduriano: «Bloccato a Pechino con moglie e figlia»

Bari, la festa del clan e la sfida: lo sparo in via Nicolai presidiata dai Carabinieri

Rome

Coronavirus: 4.5 bn in tourist spending at risk

Rome hotels to lose 30% in income, fashion sector hit by 1.5%

Rome, February 4 - The coronavirus could hit incoming Italian tourist business by as much as 4.5 billion euros this year, the Istituto Demoskopika research agency said Tuesday. This would be equal to around 5% of the sector's gross domestic product, the survey said. Some 70% of the potential losses, Demoskopika said, would be concentrated in four regional tourist systems: Veneto, Tuscany, Lazio and Lombardy. These four regions would account for 3.2 billion euros of the losses, it said. The CNA Turismo tourist group said Rome hotels would be hit by losses to the tune of 30%. "Cancellations of bookings by Chinese tourists, added to those of travelers from south east Asia and countries adjacent to China, will bring significant losses for the Roman receptive system, estimated as around 30% of their turnover," said CNA Turismo Roma President Marco Misischia. "These ar tough times for Roman hoteliers who as well as having to deal with a far from easy period have to cope with the coronavirus emergency". The Italian fashion sector will be hit by 1.5%-1.8% in the first quarter, Camera della Moda head Carlo Capasa said. "The sector is being hit by a very strong slowdown from China," he said.

