Soccer: Mazzarri sacked as Torino coach, Longo takes over

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, l'odissea di un manduriano: «Bloccato a Pechino con compagna e figlia». Ora finalmente a casa
Turin
04 Febbraio 2020
Turin, February 4 - Walter Mazzarri was sacked as coach by Torino on Tuesday. Former Frosinone coach Moreno Longo was named as his replacement. Torino said they had dissolved Mazzarri's contract, which runs until the end of June, by mutual consent. Former Napoli, Sampdoria, Inter and Watford boss Mazzarri paid the price for a poor run including a 7-0 home thumping by Atalanta that has left the Granata 12th in Serie A, 11 points above the drop zone. Longo, 43, is a former Torino defender. He led Frosinone to promotion to Serie A in 2018. photo: Longo
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su