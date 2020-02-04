Soccer: Mazzarri sacked as Torino coach, Longo takes over

Turin, February 4 - Walter Mazzarri was sacked as coach by Torino on Tuesday. Former Frosinone coach Moreno Longo was named as his replacement. Torino said they had dissolved Mazzarri's contract, which runs until the end of June, by mutual consent. Former Napoli, Sampdoria, Inter and Watford boss Mazzarri paid the price for a poor run including a 7-0 home thumping by Atalanta that has left the Granata 12th in Serie A, 11 points above the drop zone. Longo, 43, is a former Torino defender. He led Frosinone to promotion to Serie A in 2018. photo: Longo