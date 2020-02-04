Coronavirus: Condition of Chinese couple deteriorates
Rome
04 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 4 - Rome's Lazzaro Spallanzani hospital for infections diseases said Tuesday that the condition of two Chinese tourists suffering from the coronavirus has deteriorated. The hospital said that the couple has suffered respiratory failure, adding that respiratory support had been brought in.
