Martedì 04 Febbraio 2020 | 14:03

Rome
Coronavirus: Condition of Chinese couple deteriorates

Coronavirus: Condition of Chinese couple deteriorates

 
Rome
Grey zones in Italy as well as Egypt - Regeni's dad

Grey zones in Italy as well as Egypt - Regeni's dad

 
Rome
Assurances from Johnson over Italians in UK - Conte

Assurances from Johnson over Italians in UK - Conte

 
Rome
Inflation climbed to 0.6% in Jan - ISTAT

Inflation climbed to 0.6% in Jan - ISTAT

 
Rome
ING to pay 30 mn over suspected money laundering

ING to pay 30 mn over suspected money laundering

 
Rome
E-cars, male beauty treatments enter inflation basket

E-cars, male beauty treatments enter inflation basket

 
Rome
Dozens arrested in 'Ndrangheta, Camorra drugs bust

Dozens arrested in 'Ndrangheta, Camorra drugs bust

 
Reggio Calabria
'Ndrangheta fugitive Domenico Romeo arrested

'Ndrangheta fugitive Domenico Romeo arrested

 
Rome
Teen left behind in China doesn't have coronavirus-sources

Teen left behind in China doesn't have coronavirus-sources

 
Rome
Regeni father says ambassador recall from Cairo a mistake

Regeni father says ambassador recall from Cairo a mistake

 
Rome
Change Libya deal says Di Maio

Change Libya deal says Di Maio

 

Al San Nicola
Il Bari vince dominando contro il V. Francavilla: 2-0

Il Bari vince dominando contro il V. Francavilla: 2-0

 

FoggiaFerGargano
San Severo, insulta capotreno perchè senza biglietto: arrestato libico

San Severo, insulta capotreno perchè senza biglietto: arrestato libico

 
GdM.TVHanno 13 e 14 anni
Bari, picchiata da coetanee bulle per motivi di gelosia: denunciate 2 ragazzine

Bari, picchiata da coetanee bulle per motivi di gelosia: denunciate 2 ragazzine

 
TarantoTaranto
Ex Ilva, Conte incontra vertici Mittal a Londra per ipotesi accordo

Ex Ilva, Conte incontra vertici Mittal a Londra per ipotesi accordo

 
BrindisiPreso dai Cc
San Donaci, arrestato un 22enne: aveva cocaina e marijuana in casa

San Donaci, arrestato un 22enne: aveva cocaina e marijuana in casa

 
MateraLa posizione
Matera, Ordine Architetti: valorizzare il patrimonio

Matera, Ordine Architetti: valorizzare il patrimonio

 
BatL'incidente
Scontro sulla Barletta-Trani: muore donna di Trani, altri 5 feriti

Scontro sulla Barletta-Trani: muore donna di Trani, altri 5 feriti

 
GdM.TVLa sorpresa
Avvistato uno squalo elefante nel mare del Salento: l'emozione dei pescatori

Avvistato uno squalo elefante nel mare del Salento: l'emozione dei pescatori

 
PotenzaTrasporti
Alta velocità al Sud: Basilicata, Abruzzo e Molise chiedono «treni standard europei»

Alta velocità al Sud: Basilicata, Abruzzo e Molise chiedono «treni standard europei»

 

Rome

Grey zones in Italy as well as Egypt - Regeni's dad

Family reiterates call for recall of ambassador to Cairo

Grey zones in Italy as well as Egypt - Regeni's dad

Rome, February 4 - The father of Giulio Regeni, the Italian student tortured to death in Egypt in early 2016, said Tuesday that failings in the effort to get to the bottom of his son's death were not limited to the Egyptian side. In particular, he took issue with Italy's failure to recall its ambassador to Cairo in protest at the lack of cooperation from the Egyptian authorities. "There are grey zones both on the side of the Egyptian government, which is recalcitrant and does not cooperate as it should, and on the Italian side, which has not yet withdrawn our ambassador to Cairo," Claudio Regeni told the parliamentary commission of inquiry into his son's murder. "We have been calling for the ambassador's withdrawal for some time". The mutilated body of the Cambridge researcher into Cairo street unions was found on the highway to Alexandria on February 3, 2016, a week after he disappeared in the Egyptian capital on January 25, the heavily policed fifth anniversary of the uprising that ousted former strongman Hosni Mubarak. Magistrate Giuseppe Pignatone, who was Rome chief prosecutor at the time of Regeni's killing, said Monday that the Cairo prosecutor's office hasn't made any progress on the investigation since December 2017, when Rome named five members of the Egyptian security apparatus as suspects.

