ING to pay 30 mn over suspected money laundering

Coronavirus: Condition of Chinese couple deteriorates
Rome
04 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 4 - A Milan judge on Tuesday approved an agreement between prosecutors and the Italian section of international banking group ING for the latter to pay 30 million euros in relation to suspect money-laundering operations involving some of its accounts. The case concerns 355 operations in which clients were allegedly able to deposit money stemming from small-scale scams thanks to shortcomings in the control system.
