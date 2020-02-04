Inflation climbed to 0.6% in Jan - ISTAT

Rome, February 4 - Italy's annual inflation rate climbed to 0.6% in January, up from 0.5% in December, according to a preliminary estimate released by ISTAT on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said its consumer-price index was up 0.2% in January in month-on-month terms. It said its trolley index of frequently bought items such as food and household goods was up 0.9% in January compared to the same month in 2019 - the highest level since last March.