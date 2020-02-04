Dozens arrested in 'Ndrangheta, Camorra drugs bust

Coronavirus: Condition of Chinese couple deteriorates
Rome
04 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 4 - Province of Rome Carabinieri police on Tuesday were executing warrants to arrest 33 people in a massive drugs bust. The suspects are allegedly members of two organized-crime gangs, one linked to the Calabrian-based 'Ndrangheta mafia and the other to the Campania-based Camorra syndicate. These two gangs were allegedly involved in 'reciprocal assistance' in drugs trafficking. The police were seizing around one million euros worth of assets as part of Tuesday's operation.
