Martedì 04 Febbraio 2020 | 14:02

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: Condition of Chinese couple deteriorates

Coronavirus: Condition of Chinese couple deteriorates

 
Rome
Grey zones in Italy as well as Egypt - Regeni's dad

Grey zones in Italy as well as Egypt - Regeni's dad

 
Rome
Assurances from Johnson over Italians in UK - Conte

Assurances from Johnson over Italians in UK - Conte

 
Rome
Inflation climbed to 0.6% in Jan - ISTAT

Inflation climbed to 0.6% in Jan - ISTAT

 
Rome
ING to pay 30 mn over suspected money laundering

ING to pay 30 mn over suspected money laundering

 
Rome
E-cars, male beauty treatments enter inflation basket

E-cars, male beauty treatments enter inflation basket

 
Rome
Dozens arrested in 'Ndrangheta, Camorra drugs bust

Dozens arrested in 'Ndrangheta, Camorra drugs bust

 
Reggio Calabria
'Ndrangheta fugitive Domenico Romeo arrested

'Ndrangheta fugitive Domenico Romeo arrested

 
Rome
Teen left behind in China doesn't have coronavirus-sources

Teen left behind in China doesn't have coronavirus-sources

 
Rome
Regeni father says ambassador recall from Cairo a mistake

Regeni father says ambassador recall from Cairo a mistake

 
Rome
Change Libya deal says Di Maio

Change Libya deal says Di Maio

 

Il Biancorosso

Al San Nicola
Il Bari vince dominando contro il V. Francavilla: 2-0

Il Bari vince dominando contro il V. Francavilla: 2-0

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaFerGargano
San Severo, insulta capotreno perchè senza biglietto: arrestato libico

San Severo, insulta capotreno perchè senza biglietto: arrestato libico

 
GdM.TVHanno 13 e 14 anni
Bari, picchiata da coetanee bulle per motivi di gelosia: denunciate 2 ragazzine

Bari, picchiata da coetanee bulle per motivi di gelosia: denunciate 2 ragazzine

 
TarantoTaranto
Ex Ilva, Conte incontra vertici Mittal a Londra per ipotesi accordo

Ex Ilva, Conte incontra vertici Mittal a Londra per ipotesi accordo

 
BrindisiPreso dai Cc
San Donaci, arrestato un 22enne: aveva cocaina e marijuana in casa

San Donaci, arrestato un 22enne: aveva cocaina e marijuana in casa

 
MateraLa posizione
Matera, Ordine Architetti: valorizzare il patrimonio

Matera, Ordine Architetti: valorizzare il patrimonio

 
BatL'incidente
Scontro sulla Barletta-Trani: muore donna di Trani, altri 5 feriti

Scontro sulla Barletta-Trani: muore donna di Trani, altri 5 feriti

 
GdM.TVLa sorpresa
Avvistato uno squalo elefante nel mare del Salento: l'emozione dei pescatori

Avvistato uno squalo elefante nel mare del Salento: l'emozione dei pescatori

 
PotenzaTrasporti
Alta velocità al Sud: Basilicata, Abruzzo e Molise chiedono «treni standard europei»

Alta velocità al Sud: Basilicata, Abruzzo e Molise chiedono «treni standard europei»

 

i più letti

Avvistato uno squalo elefante nel mare del Salento: l'emozione dei pescatori

Avvistato uno squalo elefante nel mare del Salento: l'emozione dei pescatori

Puglia, boom di anziani che «fuggono» all'estero

Puglia, boom di anziani che «fuggono» all'estero

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Coronavirus, l'odissea di un manduriano: «Bloccato a Pechino con moglie e figlia»

Coronavirus, l'odissea di un manduriano: «Bloccato a Pechino con compagna e figlia». Ora finalmente a casa

Taranto, chiazza schiumosa nel Mar Grande: morti pesci e gabbiani

Taranto, chiazza schiumosa nel Mar Grande: morti pesci e gabbiani

Rome

Dozens arrested in 'Ndrangheta, Camorra drugs bust

Assets worth around one million euros seized

Dozens arrested in 'Ndrangheta, Camorra drugs bust

Rome, February 4 - Province of Rome Carabinieri police on Tuesday were executing warrants to arrest 33 people in a massive drugs bust. The suspects are allegedly members of two organized-crime gangs, one linked to the Calabrian-based 'Ndrangheta mafia and the other to the Campania-based Camorra syndicate. These two gangs were allegedly involved in 'reciprocal assistance' in drugs trafficking. The police were seizing around one million euros worth of assets as part of Tuesday's operation.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati