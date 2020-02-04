E-cars, male beauty treatments enter inflation basket

Rome, February 4 - ISTAT said Tuesday that it has completed its annual revision of the basket of goods used to calculate its consumer-price index, with electric cars and beauty treatments for men among the new entries. The national statistics agency said electric kick scooters, Sushi take aways, food delivery, beard-and-mustache services, hearing aids, and the application ofs emi-permanent nail polish had been added to the basket too. "In 2020 no product leaves the basket since all those already present do not show signs of obsolescence such as to justify their exclusion," ISTAT said.