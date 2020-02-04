'Ndrangheta fugitive Domenico Romeo arrested

Reggio Calabria, February 4 - Carabinieri and finance police on Tuesday arrested Domenico Romeo, a 40-year-old fugitive of justice who is an alleged member of the 'Ndrangheta mafia. Romeo had been on the run since he eluded capture in a big burst staged by finance police in Genoa in July. He is alleged member of the 'Ndrina degli Alvaro mafia clan, acting as an 'accountant' for its drugs trafficking. He was tracked down in the town of Sant'Eufemia d'Aspromonte, in the southern region of Calabria.