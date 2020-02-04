Teen left behind in China doesn't have coronavirus-sources

Rome, February 4 - A 17-year-old boy who was not allowed to embark on a plane that brought a group of Italians back from Wuhan on Monday because he had fever does not have the coronavirus, foreign ministry sources said on Tuesday. The boy was given a test to see whether he had the deadly virus. A flight carrying 56 Italians evacuated from the coronavirus-stricken Chinese city landed at the Pratica di Mare military base near Rome on Monday. The Italian group was taken on to the Cecchignola military complex in Rome where they will be under observation for two weeks, as in other countries that have flown in their citizens from the virus-hit area. The virus has an incubation period of up to two weeks.