Change Libya deal says Di Maio

Rome, February 3 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said after meeting Libyan Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga Monday that Italy will "soon present to the Libyan government of national accord (GNA) series of amendments in order to improve the contents of the bilateral memorandum on the migratory issue of 2017, with particular regard to the respect of the rights of migrants and asylum seekers", the foreign ministry said. The deal has been criticised for allegedly ignoring the human rights of migrants sent back to Libyan detention centres, where human rights group say mistreatment is a common practice. The Council of Europe on Friday called for an end to accords between Italy and Libyan coast guards to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean. "Italy must urgently suspend its activities of cooperation with the Libyan coat guard until the latter can ensure a respect for human rights," said the CoE's Human Rights Councillor Dunja Mijatovic. Mijatovic also urged all countries to facilitate the creation of humanitarian corridors for migrants. Migrants are subjected to mistreatment bordering on torture in Libyan detention camps, human rights groups say.