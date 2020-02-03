Regeni father says ambassador recall from Cairo a mistake

Rome, February 3 - The father of Giulio Regeni, the Italian student tortured to death in Egypt in early 2016, on Monday said the decision to recall the Italian ambassador to Egypt from Cairo after his son's death was a "mistake" and said "we felt abandoned by the State". Magistrate Giuseppe Pignatone, who was Rome chief prosecutor at the time of Regeni's killing, said the Cairo prosecutor's office hasn't made any progress on the investigation since December 2017, when Rome named five members of the Egyptian security apparatus as suspects. The mutilated body of the Cambridge researcher into Cairo street unions was found on the highway to Alexandria on February 3, 2016, a week after he disappeared in the Egyptian capital on January 25, the heavily policied fifth anniversary of the uprising that ousted former strongman Hosni Mubarak. His family say Regeni, whom they were able to recognise "only by the tip of his nose", is among the thousands of 'disappeared' victims of the Egyptian regime.