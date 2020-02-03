Ruby Ter witness says Risso got 3 mn for Mexico deal

Milan, February 3 - Antonio Matera, a former business partner with Luca Risso, ex-boyfriend of an underage alleged prostitute nicknamed Ruby allegedly paid by Silvio Berlusconi, testified Monday in the so-called Ruby Ter trial that Risso told him "the operation" to make three or four million with Ruby "was a success" and that "the final sum received was around three million". Matera said Risso told him the money came "from Berlusconi" and that he used it to go live in Mexico with Ruby and invest in property there. Berlusconi is alleged to have paid women involved in his alleged bunga bunga parties, including Ruby, to lie about the true nature of the parties. He was acquitted of paying Ruby for sex when she was a minor after a court said he could not have known she was only 17.