Change Libya deal says Di Maio

Rome, February 3 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said after meeting Libyan Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga Monday that Italy will "soon present to the Libyan government of national accord (GNA) series of amendments in order to improve the contents of the bilateral memorandum on the migratory issue of 2017, with particular regard to the respect of the rights of migrants and asylum seekers", the foreign ministry said. The deal has been criticised for allegedly ignoring the human rights of migrants sent back to Libyan detention centres, where human rights group say mistreatment is a common practice.