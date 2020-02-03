Salvini shrugs off Bossi's criticism of nationalism

Palermo, February 3 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday shrugged off criticism from his predecessor Umberto Bossi that the rightwing party was allegedly losing ground because of its transformation under Salvini from a regionalist to a nationalist force. "I respect his ideas but I won't change mine," said Salvini after former Northern League leader Bossi told la Repubblica daily that "nationalism is making us lose, if you go with the far right you remain alone". Salvini went on: "the numbers say we've never been as strong as we are now in the regions of the north and with great pride we are also now decisive and present in the south". Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Salvini suffered a setback when his candidate for Emilia Romagna governor was defeated by the centre right eight days ago. But the centre right candidate in Calabria, in a coalition led by the League, won out on the same Sunday. Salvini took over the Northern League from Bossi in 2013 and dropped the 'northern' from its name two years later amid a successful drive to spread its appeal from its heartlands to the rest of the country. It is now by far Italy's biggest party. Salvini added Monday "there are no longer any 'noble fathers'," referring to founder Bossi. "The noble fathers of the League are the nine million Italians who give us their vote". He added: "Now is not the time to divide us". Salvini's southern visits have sometimes been greeted with protests, and on Monday he called off a trip to a Palermo market Tuesday due to a scheduled protest. An anti-Salvini and anti-populist movement called the Sardines, which packed out a Bologna square in mid-November in opposition to the rightist strongman's vow to free Emilia Romagna from the left, has spread to the rest of Italy.