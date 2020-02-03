Lunedì 03 Febbraio 2020 | 18:54

Turin
FCA Italy sales up 0.17% in Jan

FCA Italy sales up 0.17% in Jan

 
Rome
Proclamation of Rome as capital 'providential' - pope

Proclamation of Rome as capital 'providential' - pope

 
Palermo
Salvini shrugs off Bossi's criticism of nationalism

Salvini shrugs off Bossi's criticism of nationalism

 
Naples
Ex-Camorrista gets life

Ex-Camorrista gets life

 
Palermo
Salvini shrugs off Bossi's criticism of nationalism

Salvini shrugs off Bossi's criticism of nationalism

 
Rome
Italian group back from Wuhan, put under observation

Italian group back from Wuhan, put under observation

 
Venice
Coronavirus:4 regions want 'isolation for pupils' from China

Coronavirus:4 regions want 'isolation for pupils' from China

 
Cagliari
Sardinia sees record high February temperatures (5)

Sardinia sees record high February temperatures (5)

 
Rome
New Spallanzani patient negative for coronavirus

New Spallanzani patient negative for coronavirus

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Group of Italians returns from Wuhan

Coronavirus: Group of Italians returns from Wuhan

 
Sanremo
Big-name schedule for Sanremo Song fest unveiled

Big-name schedule for Sanremo Song fest unveiled

 

Al San Nicola
Il Bari vince dominando contro il V. Francavilla: 2-0

Il Bari vince dominando contro il V. Francavilla: 2-0

 

TarantoIl siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, Confindustria e sindacati: «Tavolo su crisi indotto»

Arcelor Mittal, Confindustria e sindacati: «Tavolo su crisi indotto»

 
BariAnche in provincia
Bari, scoperta Santa Barbara di fuochi d'artificio: sequestri e 9 denunce

Bari, scoperta Santa Barbara di fuochi d'artificio: sequestri e 9 denunce

 
BrindisiIl ritrovamento
Mesagne scoperte tombe medievali: l'abbraccio di madre e figlio passa alla storia

Mesagne scoperte tombe medievali: l'abbraccio di madre e figlio passa alla storia

 
PotenzaAcqua
Allarme siccità, dighe lucane vuote: mai così da 30 anni

Allarme siccità, dighe lucane vuote: mai così da 30 anni

 
BatSesta provincia
Coronavirus, nella Asl Bt tutto pronto per eventuuali emergenze

Coronavirus, nella Asl Bt tutto pronto per eventuali emergenze

 
SportLa presentazione
Calcio giovanile, torna il «Trofeo Caroli Hotels»

Calcio giovanile, torna in Salento il «Trofeo Caroli Hotels»

 
FoggiaIl processo
Mafia, strage San Marco in Lamis: il basista preferisce non collaborare

Mafia, strage San Marco in Lamis: il basista preferisce non collaborare

 
MateraPreso dai Cc
Bernalda, evade più volte dia domiciliari: in cella un 53enne

Bernalda, evade più volte dai domiciliari: in cella un 53enne

 

Naples

Ex-Camorrista gets life

For killing wife due to separation

Ex-Camorrista gets life

Naples, February 3 - Ex-Camorrista Salvatore Tamburrino on Monday got life in prison for killing his wife a year ago. The former member of the Camorra Naples mafia killed his wife because he could not accept their separation, a court found. Norina Matuozzo was killed by Tamburrino execution-style last March, with three gunshots to the head. Tamburrino also led police to boss Marco Di Lauro, who is on trial foir various mafia crimes.

