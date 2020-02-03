Ex-Camorrista gets life

FCA Italy sales up 0.17% in Jan
Naples
03 Febbraio 2020
Naples, February 3 - Ex-Camorrista Salvatore Tamburrino on Monday got life in prison for killing his wife a year ago. The former member of the Camorra Naples mafia killed his wife because he could not accept their separation, a court found. Norina Matuozzo was killed by Tamburrino execution-style last March, with three gunshots to the head. Tamburrino also led police to boss Marco Di Lauro, who is on trial foir various mafia crimes.
