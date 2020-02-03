Lunedì 03 Febbraio 2020 | 18:53

Turin
FCA Italy sales up 0.17% in Jan

Rome
Proclamation of Rome as capital 'providential' - pope

Palermo
Salvini shrugs off Bossi's criticism of nationalism

Naples
Ex-Camorrista gets life

Palermo
Salvini shrugs off Bossi's criticism of nationalism

Rome
Italian group back from Wuhan, put under observation

Venice
Coronavirus:4 regions want 'isolation for pupils' from China

Cagliari
Sardinia sees record high February temperatures (5)

Rome
New Spallanzani patient negative for coronavirus

Rome
Coronavirus: Group of Italians returns from Wuhan

Sanremo
Big-name schedule for Sanremo Song fest unveiled

Al San Nicola
Il Bari vince dominando contro il V. Francavilla: 2-0

TarantoIl siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, Confindustria e sindacati: «Tavolo su crisi indotto»

BariAnche in provincia
Bari, scoperta Santa Barbara di fuochi d'artificio: sequestri e 9 denunce

BrindisiIl ritrovamento
Mesagne scoperte tombe medievali: l'abbraccio di madre e figlio passa alla storia

PotenzaAcqua
Allarme siccità, dighe lucane vuote: mai così da 30 anni

BatSesta provincia
Coronavirus, nella Asl Bt tutto pronto per eventuuali emergenze

SportLa presentazione
Calcio giovanile, torna il Salento il «Trofeo Caroli Hotels»

FoggiaIl processo
Mafia, strage San Marco in Lamis: il basista preferisce non collaborare

MateraPreso dai Cc
Bernalda, evade più volte dia domiciliari: in cella un 53enne

Bari, dopo la «sfida» al clan fuochi sul lungomare e due petardi in corso Vittorio Emanuele

Bari, la festa del clan e la sfida: lo sparo in via Nicolai presidiata dai Carabinieri

Coronavirus, l'odissea di un manduriano: «Bloccato a Pechino con moglie e figlia»

Taranto, chiazza schiumosa nel Mar Grande: morti pesci e gabbiani

Taranto, compra ostriche per pochi euro e trova una perla vera: «La regalerò a mia moglie»

Palermo

Salvini shrugs off Bossi's criticism of nationalism

Never stronger in north, decisive in south too says League chief

Palermo, February 3 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday shrugged off criticism from his predecessor Umberto Bossi that the rightwing party was allegedly losing ground because of its transformation under Salvini from a regionalist to a nationalist force. "I respect his ideas but I won't change mine," said Salvini after former Northern League leader Bossi told la Repubblica daily that "nationalism is making us lose, if you go with the far right you remain alone". Salvini went on: "the numbers say we've never been as strong as we are now in the regions of the north and with great pride we are also now decisive and present in the south". Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Salvini suffered a setback when his candidate for Emilia Romagna governor was defeated by the centre right eight days ago. But the centre right candidate in Calabria, in a coalition led by the League, won out on the same Sunday. Salvini took over the Northern League from Bossi in 2013 and dropped the 'northern' from its name two years later amid a successful drive to spread its appeal from its heartlands to the rest of the country. It is now by far Italy's biggest party. Salvini added Monday "there are no longer any 'noble fathers'," referring to founder Bossi. "The noble fathers of the League are the nine million Italians who give us their vote". He added: "Now is not the time to divide us".

