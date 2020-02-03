Coronavirus:4 regions want 'isolation for pupils' from China

Venice, February 3 - The governors of the northern regions of Veneto, Lombardia, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Trentino Alto Adige have written a joint letter to the health ministry in which they request people who return to Italy after a period in China to be subject to a period of isolation. This would also apply to children attending Italian schools. "There is no desire for political confrontation or to put people into ghettos," said Veneto Governor Luca Zaia of the rightwing League party. "We just want to respond to the anxiety of many parents, given that the (government's) circular letter does not feature these sorts of measures".