Sardinia sees record high February temperatures (5)

Italian group back from Wuhan, put under observation
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bari, la festa del clan e la sfida: lo «sparo» in via Nicolai presidiata dai Carabinieri, 2 identificati
Coronavirus, l'odissea di un manduriano: «Bloccato a Pechino con compagna e figlia». Ora finalmente a casa
Cagliari
03 Febbraio 2020
Cagliari, February 3 - The temperature rose to a record February high of 27 degrees on the west coast of Sardinia Monday as Italy basked in an unseasonably warm area of high pressure. In big Sardinian cities like Cagliari and Olbia the mercury rose to 22 degrees, making them the hottest towns in Italy. The last three days of January, the so-called 'Blackbird days', were unusually mild instead of hitting their usual year-round lows. The freakishly warm weather, which has hit most of Italy, is expected to last for another couple of days.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su