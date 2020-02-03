Lunedì 03 Febbraio 2020 | 17:23

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Italian group back from Wuhan, put under observation

Italian group back from Wuhan, put under observation

 
Venice
Coronavirus:4 regions want 'isolation for pupils' from China

Coronavirus:4 regions want 'isolation for pupils' from China

 
Cagliari
Sardinia sees record high February temperatures (5)

Sardinia sees record high February temperatures (5)

 
Rome
New Spallanzani patient negative for coronavirus

New Spallanzani patient negative for coronavirus

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Group of Italians returns from Wuhan

Coronavirus: Group of Italians returns from Wuhan

 
Sanremo
Big-name schedule for Sanremo Song fest unveiled

Big-name schedule for Sanremo Song fest unveiled

 
Sochi
Skiing: Italian women bag fourth 1-2 of season

Skiing: Italian women bag fourth 1-2 of season

 
Florence
Soccer: Gasperini gets Golden Bench

Soccer: Gasperini gets Golden Bench

 
Rome
Statute of limitations continues to agitate govt

Statute of limitations continues to agitate govt

 
Rome
Police uncover 100-million-euro VAT fraud

Police uncover 100-million-euro VAT fraud

 
Rome
New Spallanzani patient doesn't seem to be coronavirus case

New Spallanzani patient doesn't seem to be coronavirus case

 

Il Biancorosso

Al San Nicola
Il Bari vince dominando contro il V. Francavilla: 2-0

Il Bari vince dominando contro il V. Francavilla: 2-0

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatSesta provincia
Coronavirus, nella Asl Bt tutto pronto per eventuuali emergenze

Coronavirus, nella Asl Bt tutto pronto per eventuali emergenze

 
BariIl caso
Giovinazzo, vandali devastano palestra di una scuola. La rabbia del sindaco

Giovinazzo, vandali devastano palestra di una scuola. La rabbia del sindaco

 
SportLa presentazione
Calcio giovanile, torna il Salento il «Trofeo Caroli Hotels»

Calcio giovanile, torna in Salento il «Trofeo Caroli Hotels»

 
FoggiaIl processo
Mafia, strage San Marco in Lamis: il basista preferisce non collaborare

Mafia, strage San Marco in Lamis: il basista preferisce non collaborare

 
PotenzaLa denuncia
Agricoltura Basilicata, oltre 20mila pratiche inevase

Agricoltura Basilicata, oltre 20mila pratiche inevase

 
TarantoIl provvedimento
Taranto, sequestrati 70mila metri quadrati di costa

Taranto, sequestrati 70mila metri quadrati di costa

 
BrindisiTragedia sfiorata
Francavilla Fontana, accoltella padre e figlio: il responsabile è tuttora irreperibile

Francavilla Fontana, accoltella padre e figlio: il responsabile è tuttora irreperibile

 
MateraPreso dai Cc
Bernalda, evade più volte dia domiciliari: in cella un 53enne

Bernalda, evade più volte dai domiciliari: in cella un 53enne

 

i più letti

Bari, dopo la «sfida» al clan fuochi sul lungomare e due petardi in corso Vittorio Emanuele

Bari, dopo la «sfida» al clan fuochi sul lungomare e due petardi in corso Vittorio Emanuele

Bari, la festa del clan e la sfida: lo sparo in via Nicolai presidiata dai Carabinieri

Bari, la festa del clan e la sfida: lo «sparo» in via Nicolai presidiata dai Carabinieri, 2 identificati

Coronavirus, l'odissea di un manduriano: «Bloccato a Pechino con moglie e figlia»

Coronavirus, l'odissea di un manduriano: «Bloccato a Pechino con compagna e figlia». Ora finalmente a casa

Taranto, chiazza schiumosa nel Mar Grande: morti pesci e gabbiani

Taranto, chiazza schiumosa nel Mar Grande: morti pesci e gabbiani

Taranto, compra ostriche per pochi euro e trova una perla vera: «La regalerò a mia moglie»

Taranto, compra ostriche per pochi euro e trova una perla vera: «La regalerò a mia moglie»

Cagliari

Sardinia sees record high February temperatures (5)

Mercury hits 27 degrees on western coast,rest of Italy basks too

Sardinia sees record high February temperatures (5)

Cagliari, February 3 - The temperature rose to a record February high of 27 degrees on the west coast of Sardinia Monday as Italy basked in an unseasonably warm area of high pressure. In big Sardinian cities like Cagliari and Olbia the mercury rose to 22 degrees, making them the hottest towns in Italy. The last three days of January, the so-called 'Blackbird days', were unusually mild instead of hitting their usual year-round lows. The freakishly warm weather, which has hit most of Italy, is expected to last for another couple of days.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati