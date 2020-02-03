Sardinia sees record high February temperatures (5)

Cagliari, February 3 - The temperature rose to a record February high of 27 degrees on the west coast of Sardinia Monday as Italy basked in an unseasonably warm area of high pressure. In big Sardinian cities like Cagliari and Olbia the mercury rose to 22 degrees, making them the hottest towns in Italy. The last three days of January, the so-called 'Blackbird days', were unusually mild instead of hitting their usual year-round lows. The freakishly warm weather, which has hit most of Italy, is expected to last for another couple of days.