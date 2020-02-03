Coronavirus: Group of Italians returns from Wuhan

Rome, February 3 - A flight carrying 56 Italians evacuated from the coronavirus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan landed at the Pratica di Mare military base near Rome on Monday. One of the Italian citizens who was supposed to board the flight, a 17-year-old exchange student, remained in China because he had a fever, diplomatic sources said Monday. International health protocols do not allow people showing symptoms that could be linked to the virus on board flights to safeguard the health of the other passengers, the sources explained, adding that the Italian national is being closely watched by medical personnel, the embassy and Chinese foreign ministry. "He has done the test (for the coronavirus) and we should have the results tomorrow," Stefano Verrecchia, the head of the foreign ministry's crisis unit, told ANSA. "The situation is pretty calm for him. "He's being looked after by two Italian ladies in an apartment belonging to the embassy, which is constantly in contact with him". The Italian group was taken on two buses to the Cecchignola military complex in Rome where they will be under observation for two weeks, as in other countries that have flown in their citizens from the virus-hit area. The virus has an incubation period of up to two weeks. "At the moment they are all well," said Verrecchia. "There aren't any problems. "They have been under a lot of pressure (over the last few weeks) but they don't seem fatigued. "They are just tired from the journey". Lorenzo Di Berardino, a 22-year-old student from Pescara who was among the group to be repatriated, said the health scare had not put him off China. "I'll return to China soon," he said, according to his parents. "It liked it. It was just a little misadventure (for me)".