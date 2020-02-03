Lunedì 03 Febbraio 2020 | 15:47

Rome
New Spallanzani patient negative for coronavirus

New Spallanzani patient negative for coronavirus

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Group of Italians returns from Wuhan

Coronavirus: Group of Italians returns from Wuhan

 
Sanremo
Big-name schedule for Sanremo Song fest unveiled

Big-name schedule for Sanremo Song fest unveiled

 
Sochi
Skiing: Italian women bag fourth 1-2 of season

Skiing: Italian women bag fourth 1-2 of season

 
Florence
Soccer: Gasperini gets Golden Bench

Soccer: Gasperini gets Golden Bench

 
Rome
Statute of limitations continues to agitate govt

Statute of limitations continues to agitate govt

 
Rome
Police uncover 100-million-euro VAT fraud

Police uncover 100-million-euro VAT fraud

 
Rome
New Spallanzani patient doesn't seem to be coronavirus case

New Spallanzani patient doesn't seem to be coronavirus case

 
Rome
Coronavirus: New patient in Spallanzani intensive care

Coronavirus: New patient in Spallanzani intensive care

 
Rome
Wife arrested after man burned to death in car

Wife arrested after man burned to death in car

 
Milan
Daniel Maldini takes Milan dynasty into 3rd generation

Daniel Maldini takes Milan dynasty into 3rd generation

 

Il Biancorosso

Al San Nicola
Il Bari vince dominando contro il V. Francavilla: 2-0

Il Bari vince dominando contro il V. Francavilla: 2-0

 

SportLa presentazione
Calcio giovanile, torna il «Trofeo Caroli Hotels»

Calcio giovanile, torna in Salento il «Trofeo Caroli Hotels»

 
FoggiaIl processo
Mafia, strage San Marco in Lamis: il basista preferisce non collaborare

Mafia, strage San Marco in Lamis: il basista preferisce non collaborare

 
BariLa condanna definitiva
Bari, intascarono tangente: 3 ex consiglieri comunali risarciranno imprenditore

Bari, intascarono tangente: 3 ex consiglieri comunali risarciranno imprenditore

 
PotenzaLa denuncia
Agricoltura Basilicata, oltre 20mila pratiche inevase

Agricoltura Basilicata, oltre 20mila pratiche inevase

 
TarantoIl provvedimento
Taranto, sequestrati 70mila metri quadrati di costa

Taranto, sequestrati 70mila metri quadrati di costa

 
BrindisiTragedia sfiorata
Francavilla Fontana, accoltella padre e figlio: il responsabile è tuttora irreperibile

Francavilla Fontana, accoltella padre e figlio: il responsabile è tuttora irreperibile

 
BatLa denuncia
Barletta, centro storico in balia a troppi vandali

Barletta, centro storico in balia a troppi vandali

 
MateraPreso dai Cc
Bernalda, evade più volte dia domiciliari: in cella un 53enne

Bernalda, evade più volte dai domiciliari: in cella un 53enne

 

Rome

Coronavirus: Group of Italians returns from Wuhan

Italian with fever has remained in China

Coronavirus: Group of Italians returns from Wuhan

Rome, February 3 - A flight carrying 56 Italians evacuated from the coronavirus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan landed at the Pratica di Mare military base near Rome on Monday. One of the Italian citizens who was supposed to board the flight, a 17-year-old exchange student, remained in China because he had a fever, diplomatic sources said Monday. International health protocols do not allow people showing symptoms that could be linked to the virus on board flights to safeguard the health of the other passengers, the sources explained, adding that the Italian national is being closely watched by medical personnel, the embassy and Chinese foreign ministry. "He has done the test (for the coronavirus) and we should have the results tomorrow," Stefano Verrecchia, the head of the foreign ministry's crisis unit, told ANSA. "The situation is pretty calm for him. "He's being looked after by two Italian ladies in an apartment belonging to the embassy, which is constantly in contact with him". The Italian group was taken on two buses to the Cecchignola military complex in Rome where they will be under observation for two weeks, as in other countries that have flown in their citizens from the virus-hit area. The virus has an incubation period of up to two weeks. "At the moment they are all well," said Verrecchia. "There aren't any problems. "They have been under a lot of pressure (over the last few weeks) but they don't seem fatigued. "They are just tired from the journey". Lorenzo Di Berardino, a 22-year-old student from Pescara who was among the group to be repatriated, said the health scare had not put him off China. "I'll return to China soon," he said, according to his parents. "It liked it. It was just a little misadventure (for me)".

