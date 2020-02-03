New Spallanzani patient negative for coronavirus
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bari, intascarono tangente: 3 ex consiglieri comunali risarciranno imprenditore
i più letti
Bari, la festa del clan e la sfida: lo «sparo» in via Nicolai presidiata dai Carabinieri, 2 identificati
Rome
03 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 3 - A foreign national who was admitted to the intensive-care department of Rome's Spallanzani infectious-diseases hospital on Sunday has tested negative for the coronavirus, the Lazio regional health department said Monday. Sources said that the patient was an elderly Irish man. The Spallanzani is specialised in infectious diseases and is currently treating a couple of Chinese tourists who have the deadly virus.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su