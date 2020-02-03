Skiing: Italian women bag fourth 1-2 of season

Sochi, February 3 - Italy's women skiers bagged their fourth one-two of the season in Sunday's superG at Sochi. Federica Brignone came first ahead of Sofia Goggia. It was Brignone's 14th career win and her fourth this season. She has also made the podium on another five occasions this year. In the all-time Italian women's standings she is now behind only Deborah Compagnoni with 16 wins and Isolde Kostner with 15. The 29-year-old from Val d'Aosta is now the leader of the superG standings, adding to her lead in the giant slalom and combined standings. She is second in the overall standings to American superstar Mikaela Schiffrin, with 955 points to 1,225. "I put into this superG all the anger built up in last week's superG at Bansko when I fell when I really had a great chance of winning," said Brignone. "I wanted to get back what I had lost". Goggia, from Bergamo, said: "I was bit surprised at the finishing line to see I was second, I really didn't think I'd gone so fast".