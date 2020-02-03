Statute of limitations continues to agitate govt

Rome, February 3 - A row over reform of Italy's statute of limitations continued to cause tension within the coalition supporting Premier Giuseppe Conte's government on Monday. The reform drafted by Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede puts the statute of limitations on ice after a first-instance court ruling and it came into force at the start of the year. The aim is to stop offenders getting off thanks to their lawyers' ability to draw out proceedings until the statute of limitations kicks in. But ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party has led opposition to the changes from within the government, arguing there is a risk of people getting embroiled in never-ending trials and the slow pace of Italy's justice system getting worse. The reform has also come under fire from judges and criminal lawyers, as well as opposition parties. Renzi warned Bonafede, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), that he risks a defeat in parliament unless he gives ground. "You can't go against everyone," Renzi said. "If Bonafede wants to force things we know that, in the Senate at least, he doesn't have the numbers". Nicola Zingaretti, the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), called for a compromise. But he also warned that "if one is not found, we'll move forward with a law of our own".