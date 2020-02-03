Soccer: Gasperini gets Golden Bench

Florence, February 3 - Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini on Monday got Italian soccer's Golden Bench award for the best Serie A coach over the 2018-19 season. He beat competition from former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri and Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic. Gasperini got 22 votes out of 49 from first and second division technicians at Italy training camp Coverciano near Florence. Mihajlovic, who has been battling cancer, came second with 13 votes. Allegri, who had won the previous two editions of the prize, got six votes. The Tuscan coach, who is currently unemployed, steered Juve to their eighth straight Serie A title but paid the price for failing to gain European silverware. Gasperini led Atlanta to Champions League qualification last year. They have since got through to this year's knockout stage despite losing their first three group games. "It was an exceptional season," said Gasperini. "I share the prize with Percassi, the players and all of Bergamo". "Our profession is very complicated, there are many tensions at every match, not just when you lose but when you win too. "But we coaches are privileged, this prize if cause for great satisfaction which I dedicate to all my colleagues". Atalanta are having another great year and are fourth in Serie A after recently thumping Torino 7-0 away.