Police uncover 100-million-euro VAT fraud
Rome
03 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 3 - Finance police on Monday were executing warrants to arrest 13 people allegedly involved in a VAT fraud of over 100 million euros over a period of two years. The leaders of the organization that ran the fraud scam were allegedly close to the Camorra mafia from Campania and Rome crime gangs.
