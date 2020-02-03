Lunedì 03 Febbraio 2020 | 14:10

Rome

Police uncover 100-million-euro VAT fraud

13 arrested, ringleaders linked to Naples mafia, Rome gangsters

Police uncover 100-million-euro VAT fraud

Rome, February 3 - Finance police on Monday were executing warrants to arrest 13 people allegedly involved in a VAT fraud of over 100 million euros over a period of two years. The leaders of the organization that ran the fraud scam were allegedly close to the Camorra mafia from Campania and Rome crime gangs.

