Police uncover 100-million-euro VAT fraud
Rome
03 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 3 - A patient who was admitted to the intensive-care department of Rome's Spallanzani infectious-diseases hospital on Sunday probably does not have the coronavirus, sources said Monday. The sources said that patient was an elderly Irish man whose symptoms to not appear to match those of the coronavirus. The Spallanzani is a specialised in infections diseases and is currently treating a couple of Chinese tourists who have the deadly virus.
