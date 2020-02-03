Coronavirus: New patient in Spallanzani intensive care

Police uncover 100-million-euro VAT fraud
Rome
03 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 3 - Rome's Spallanzani infectious-diseases hospital said Monday that it admitted a foreign national "in a compromised condition" on Sunday evening adding that the person was "currently in intensive care". The hospital said it was awaiting the results of tests on the patient for the deadly new Chinese coronavirus. The Spallanzani is currently also treating a couple of Chinese tourists who have the virus.
