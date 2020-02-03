Wife arrested after man burned to death in car

Rome, February 3 - The wife of a man whose charred body was found in his car in the Calabrian town of Roccella Jonica in November was arrested on Monday along with her lover and her son from a previous marriage. Investigators suspect that the woman, Susanna Brescia, lured the victim, Vincenzo Cordi, to a secluded spot so he could be murdered there. With the help of her lover and son, she allegedly knocked the victim out, covered him in petrol and set light to him while he was still alive.