Soccer: Ronaldo on target again as Juve maintain lead

Rome, February 3 - Cristiano Ronaldo continued his hot scoring streak with a brace on Sunday to help Juventus beat Fiorentina 3-0 and stay three points clear at the top of Serie A. The Portugal forward converted two penalties that were hotly contested by the visitors from Florence to extend his scoring run to nine straight games. Juve have 54 points from 22 games, three points more than Inter, who won 2-0 at Udinese thanks to a double by Romelu Lukaku. Third-placed Lazio are two points further back with a game in hand after thrashing basement side SPAL 5-1 in Rome.