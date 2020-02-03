Lunedì 03 Febbraio 2020 | 12:34

Rome
Wife arrested after man burned to death in car

Wife arrested after man burned to death in car

 
Milan
Daniel Maldini takes Milan dynasty into 3rd generation

Daniel Maldini takes Milan dynasty into 3rd generation

 
Rome
Soccer: Ronaldo on target again as Juve maintain lead

Soccer: Ronaldo on target again as Juve maintain lead

 
Rome
Missing Italian found dead in Australia's Blue Mountains

Missing Italian found dead in Australia's Blue Mountains

 
Rome
Italian doctors make big coronavirus discovery

Italian doctors make big coronavirus discovery

 
Vatican City
Vatican has sent 600,000-700,000 masks to China-report

Vatican has sent 600,000-700,000 masks to China-report

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Indirect flights being monitored - Commissioner

Coronavirus: Indirect flights being monitored - Commissioner

 
Beijing
Coronavirus: Flight carrying Italians out of Wuhan arrives

Coronavirus: Flight carrying Italians out of Wuhan arrives

 
ROMA

++ Onu, in Italia industria alimentare sfrutta braccianti ++

 
Rome
Mild weekend, Monday warm but then cold will return

Mild weekend, Monday warm but then cold will return

 
Turin
Fiat Chrysler, PSA to have 3 main centers, 1 in Turin

Fiat Chrysler, PSA to have 3 main centers, 1 in Turin

 

Al San Nicola
Il Bari vince dominando contro il V. Francavilla: 2-0

Il Bari vince dominando contro il V. Francavilla: 2-0

 

BrindisiTragedia sfiorata
Francavilla Fontana, accoltella padre e figlio: il responsabile è tuttora irreperibile

Francavilla Fontana, accoltella padre e figlio: il responsabile è tuttora irreperibile

 
BatLa denuncia
Barletta, centro storico in balia a troppi vandali

Barletta, centro storico in balia a troppi vandali

 
FoggiaA Borgo mezzanone
Foggia, tenta di uccidere connazionale dopo il furto di un telefono: fermato un ghambiano

Foggia, tenta di uccidere connazionale dopo il furto di un telefono: fermato un ghambiano

 
TarantoArcelorMittal
Taranto, erogato il 50 per cento dello stipendio, operai della «Giove» sospendono lo sciopero

Taranto, erogato il 50 per cento dello stipendio, operai della «Giove» sospendono lo sciopero

 
PotenzaIl dramma
Avigliano, avvelenati da una stufetta a gas: coniugi in coma

Avigliano, avvelenati da una stufetta a gas: coniugi in coma

 
BariL'evento
Bari, al via la 20esima Giornata della raccolta del farmaco: dal 4 al 10 febbraio

Bari, al via la 20esima Giornata della raccolta del farmaco: dal 4 al 10 febbraio

 
LecceLa psicosi per il virus
Coronavirus, titolari di negozio cinese a Cavallino: «Lasciamo gestione a staff italiano»

Coronavirus, titolari di negozio cinese a Cavallino: «Lasciamo gestione a staff italiano»

 
MateraPreso dai Cc
Bernalda, evade più volte dia domiciliari: in cella un 53enne

Bernalda, evade più volte dai domiciliari: in cella un 53enne

 

Milan

Daniel Maldini takes Milan dynasty into 3rd generation

'Shame about the result' says 18-year-old after debut

Daniel Maldini takes Milan dynasty into 3rd generation

Milan, February 3 - The Maldini dynasty at AC Milan entered a third generation on Sunday when Daniel Maldini made his competitive debut in a 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona in Serie A. The 18-year-old midfielder came on in stoppage time to make his debut 35 years after his father Paolo and 66 years after his grandfather Cesare. "My debut was a dream," Daniel Maldini said. "It's a shame about the result. "The emotion I felt was strong but my father calmed me down".

