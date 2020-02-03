Daniel Maldini takes Milan dynasty into 3rd generation

Wife arrested after man burned to death in car
03 Febbraio 2020
Milan, February 3 - The Maldini dynasty at AC Milan entered a third generation on Sunday when Daniel Maldini made his competitive debut in a 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona in Serie A. The 18-year-old midfielder came on in stoppage time to make his debut 35 years after his father Paolo and 66 years after his grandfather Cesare. "My debut was a dream," Daniel Maldini said. "It's a shame about the result. "The emotion I felt was strong but my father calmed me down".
