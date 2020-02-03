Missing Italian found dead in Australia's Blue Mountains

Wife arrested after man burned to death in car
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Coronavirus, titolari di negozio cinese a Cavallino: «Lasciamo gestione a staff italiano»
i più letti
Bari, la festa del clan e la sfida: lo «sparo» in via Nicolai presidiata dai Carabinieri, 2 identificati
Rome
03 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 3 - The Italian foreign ministry has confirmed that the body of an Italian man who went missing last week after going hiking in Australia's Blue Mountains has been found by local police. Mattia Fiaschini, 24, was reported missing on Wednesday after failing to return from the trip.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su