Italian doctors make big coronavirus discovery

Rome
03 Febbraio 2020
Rome, February 3 - Doctors at Rome's Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital has managed to isolate the DNA of the deadly new Chinese coronavirus. Health Minister Roberto Speranza said the findings would be made available to the international medical community to boost efforts to find therapies for disease. The Spallanzani is a specialised in infections diseases and is currently treating a couple of Chinese tourists who have the virus.
