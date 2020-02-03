Vatican has sent 600,000-700,000 masks to China-report

Wife arrested after man burned to death in car
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Coronavirus, titolari di negozio cinese a Cavallino: «Lasciamo gestione a staff italiano»
i più letti
Bari, la festa del clan e la sfida: lo «sparo» in via Nicolai presidiata dai Carabinieri, 2 identificati
Vatican City
03 Febbraio 2020
Vatican City, February 3 - The Vatican has sent 600,000-700,000 masks to China to help the authorities there combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Chinese daily the Global Times reported. The Holy See and local Chinese Christian groups paid for the masks that were collected by the Vatican Pharmacy from regions throughout Italy, according to the report.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su