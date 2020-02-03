Coronavirus: Flight carrying Italians out of Wuhan arrives

Beijing, February 3 - A flight carrying around 60 Italians evacuated from the coronavirus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan landed at the Pratica di Mare military base near Rome on Monday. According to a number of Italians who have remained in Wuhan, more foreign nationals were evacuated on Sunday night. One of the Italian citizens who was supposed to board the flight remained in Wuhan because they had a fever, diplomatic sources said Monday. International health protocols do not allow people showing symptoms that could be linked to the virus on board flights to safeguard the health of the other passengers, the sources explained, adding that the Italian national is being closely watched by medical personnel, the embassy and Chinese foreign ministry. The Italian passengers will be quarantined for two weeks, as in other countries that have flown in their citizens from the virus-hit area. The virus has an incubation period of up to two weeks.