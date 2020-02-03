Lunedì 03 Febbraio 2020 | 10:58

Rome
Coronavirus: Indirect flights being monitored - Commissioner

Coronavirus: Indirect flights being monitored - Commissioner

 
Beijing
Coronavirus: Flight carrying Italians out of Wuhan arrives

Coronavirus: Flight carrying Italians out of Wuhan arrives

 
ROMA

++ Onu, in Italia industria alimentare sfrutta braccianti ++

 
Rome
Mild weekend, Monday warm but then cold will return

Mild weekend, Monday warm but then cold will return

 
Turin
Fiat Chrysler, PSA to have 3 main centers, 1 in Turin

Fiat Chrysler, PSA to have 3 main centers, 1 in Turin

 
Milan
Job opportunities 'polarised' says Visco

Job opportunities 'polarised' says Visco

 
Rome
M5S expels 6 MPs for reimbursement delays

M5S expels 6 MPs for reimbursement delays

 
Rome
OECD praises reforms but Italy's economy still lagging

OECD praises reforms but Italy's economy still lagging

 
Rome
Conte calls for 'no-quota' trade deal with UK

Conte calls for 'no-quota' trade deal with UK

 
Florence
Teacher says Holocaust survivor Segre 'seeking attention'

Teacher says Holocaust survivor Segre 'seeking attention'

 
Brindisi
Medical team verbally attacked by patient's relatives

Medical team verbally attacked by patient's relatives

 

Al San Nicola
Il Bari vince dominando contro il V. Francavilla: 2-0

Il Bari vince dominando contro il V. Francavilla: 2-0

 

FoggiaLa scoperta
Foggia, droga, revolver e coltelli nell'armadietto del lavoro: arrestato operaio

Foggia, droga, revolver e coltelli nell'armadietto del lavoro: arrestato operaio

 
BariL'evento
Bari, al via la 20esima Giornata della raccolta del farmaco: dal 4 al 10 febbraio

Bari, al via la 20esima Giornata della raccolta del farmaco: dal 4 al 10 febbraio

 
LecceLa psicosi per il virus
Coronavirus, titolari di negozio cinese a Cavallino: «Lasciamo gestione a staff italiano»

Coronavirus, titolari di negozio cinese a Cavallino: «Lasciamo gestione a staff italiano»

 
BrindisiTentato omicidio
Brindisi, padre e figlio accoltellati durante una lite: ricercato 24enne

Brindisi, padre e figlio accoltellati durante una lite: ricercato 24enne

 
TarantoAmbiente
Taranto, chiazza schiumosa nel Mar Grande: morti pesci e gabbiani

Taranto, chiazza schiumosa nel Mar Grande: morti pesci e gabbiani

 
MateraPreso dai Cc
Bernalda, evade più volte dia domiciliari: in cella un 53enne

Bernalda, evade più volte dai domiciliari: in cella un 53enne

 
PotenzaIl video saluto
Potenza città dello sport 2021, ecco quando Franco Selvaggi portò i lucani al Mundial

Potenza città dello sport 2021, ecco quando Franco Selvaggi portò i lucani al Mundial

 
BatLa storia
Spinazzola, bimba ha fretta di nascere, mamma partorisce in ambulanza

Spinazzola, bimba ha fretta di nascere, mamma partorisce in ambulanza

 

Beijing

Coronavirus: Flight carrying Italians out of Wuhan arrives

Italian with fever has remained in virus-hit Chinese city

Coronavirus: Flight carrying Italians out of Wuhan arrives

Beijing, February 3 - A flight carrying around 60 Italians evacuated from the coronavirus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan landed at the Pratica di Mare military base near Rome on Monday. According to a number of Italians who have remained in Wuhan, more foreign nationals were evacuated on Sunday night. One of the Italian citizens who was supposed to board the flight remained in Wuhan because they had a fever, diplomatic sources said Monday. International health protocols do not allow people showing symptoms that could be linked to the virus on board flights to safeguard the health of the other passengers, the sources explained, adding that the Italian national is being closely watched by medical personnel, the embassy and Chinese foreign ministry. The Italian passengers will be quarantined for two weeks, as in other countries that have flown in their citizens from the virus-hit area. The virus has an incubation period of up to two weeks.

