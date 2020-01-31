Mild weekend, Monday warm but then cold will return
Rome
31 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 31 - The weekend will be very mild for the time of year and Monday will be surprisingly warm but then the normal seasonal cold will return, weather forecasters said Friday.
