Job opportunities 'polarised' says Visco

31 Gennaio 2020
Milan, January 31 - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said Friday that Italy and other advanced countries had in recent years seen a rise in job opportunities in the high and low salary ranges but a drop in those with average salaries. He discussed this "polarisation" during a speech at the Sacro Cuore Catholic University.
