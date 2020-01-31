Fiat Chrysler, PSA to have 3 main centers, 1 in Turin

Mild weekend, Monday warm but then cold will return
Turin
31 Gennaio 2020
Turin, January 31 - There will be three managing centers for a new group resulting from a merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA. One will be in the US, one in France, and one in Turin, announced Piedmont Governor Alberto Cirio Friday after meeting with the head of FCA's European activities, Pietro Gorlier. He added that he had been told that the merger will not have any effects for 11 months and that the new name will not affect the brands.
