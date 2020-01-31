M5S expels 6 MPs for reimbursement delays

Mild weekend, Monday warm but then cold will return
Rome
31 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 31 - The ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on Friday expelled six MPs for delays in reimbursing their parliamentary pay. Those expelled are Lower House MPs Nadia Aprile, Michele Nitti, Flora Frate, Massimiliano De Roma and Santi Cappellani, and Senator Alfonso Ciampolillo. Four of the six had already said they were leaving the party. Frate said earlier Friday she had tried to contribute to the movement but had not been considered a "resource" by "an army of silent executors". The M5S, the largest group in parliament, has lost about 20 members, most of them defections but a few expelled, since the start of the legislative term in 2018. The expulsions have been due to a variety of reasons ranging from breaching financial rules to voting against the government's 2020 budget. photo: Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, until recently M5S leader
