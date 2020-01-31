Venerdì 31 Gennaio 2020 | 19:21

Rome
Mild weekend, Monday warm but then cold will return

Turin
Fiat Chrysler, PSA to have 3 main centers, 1 in Turin

Milan
Job opportunities 'polarised' says Visco

Rome
M5S expels 6 MPs for reimbursement delays

Rome
OECD praises reforms but Italy's economy still lagging

Rome
Conte calls for 'no-quota' trade deal with UK

Florence
Teacher says Holocaust survivor Segre 'seeking attention'

Brindisi
Medical team verbally attacked by patient's relatives

Palermo
Sicilian cultural sites among most visited in Italy

Rome
25% Italians have negative relationship with migrants -study

Rome
Italy sees spate of femicides

serie c
Laribi, prove da leader: «Bari è grande piazza»

BariLo show
Bari, i Momix tornano al Petruzzelli con lo spettacolo «Alice»

MateraI dati
Musei in Basilicata, grazie all'effetto Matera: +35% di visitatori

TarantoIl siderurgico
Mittal, Usb: «Può slittare integrazione salario operai in Cig». Sollecitato vertice indotto

FoggiaDopo l'incendio
Gran ghetto di Rignano Garganico, consegnata la tendopoli con i container

BatGiustizia svenduta
Magistrati arrestati a Trani, chiesti 10 anni per ex pm Savasta

Brindisidurante un intervento
Brindisi, parenti malato irrompono in sala operatoria e aggrediscono medici

Leccedurante il match
Lecce, denunciati 3 tifosi per pugni a sostenitori dell'Inter

Potenzala paura
Coronavirus, falso allarme all'ospedale San Carlo di Potenza, bimbo cinese ricoverato

Rome

M5S expels 6 MPs for reimbursement delays

Anti-establishment group losing members

Rome, January 31 - The ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on Friday expelled six MPs for delays in reimbursing their parliamentary pay. Those expelled are Lower House MPs Nadia Aprile, Michele Nitti, Flora Frate, Massimiliano De Roma and Santi Cappellani, and Senator Alfonso Ciampolillo. Four of the six had already said they were leaving the party. Frate said earlier Friday she had tried to contribute to the movement but had not been considered a "resource" by "an army of silent executors". The M5S, the largest group in parliament, has lost about 20 members, most of them defections but a few expelled, since the start of the legislative term in 2018. The expulsions have been due to a variety of reasons ranging from breaching financial rules to voting against the government's 2020 budget. photo: Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, until recently M5S leader

